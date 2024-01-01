Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** LOW KMS *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 127,282KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2015 MINI Cooper

127,282 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 MINI Cooper

SUNROOF / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper

SUNROOF / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1705009255
  2. 1705009255
  3. 1705009255
  4. 1705009243
  5. 1705009244
  6. 1705009244
  7. 1705009244
  8. 1705009244
  9. 1705009243
  10. 1705009244
  11. 1705009244
  12. 1705009244
  13. 1705009244
  14. 1705009243
  15. 1705009243
  16. 1705009243
  17. 1705009244
  18. 1705009243
  19. 1705009244
  20. 1705009244
  21. 1705009244
  22. 1705009243
  23. 1705009243
  24. 1705009243
  25. 1705009244
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,282KM
Used
VIN WMWXS5C54FT826917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,282 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** LOW KMS *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 127,282KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE / AUTO / AC / BLUETOOTH / POWER GROUP for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Toyota Yaris LE / AUTO / AC / BLUETOOTH / POWER GROUP 222,777 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK / LONG BED / REG CAB / 5.3L V8 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK / LONG BED / REG CAB / 5.3L V8 41,501 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / AUTO / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS / AUTO / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 92,195 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper