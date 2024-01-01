Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>2015 RAM 1500 LONGHORN - CREW CAB</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>1 OWNER, 2 KEY FOBS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>247000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>NO ENGINE LIGHT, RUNS AND DRIVES REALLY NICE FOR THE AGE AND MILEAGE.</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>A/C - BLOWS COLD</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>FACTORY REMOTE STARTER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>CREW CAB</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>6.4FT BOX WITH FLIP UP TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN BOX LINER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>4X4 AUTO, LOCK, LOW AND 2WD</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>NO AIRRIDE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>NAVIGATION</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>TOW PACKAGE WITH FLIPUP MIRRORS AND FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>BACKUP CAMERA</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>20” FUEL RIMS WITH RECENTLY REPLACED 275/65/20 FALKEN WILDPEAK A/T’s</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>SUSPENSION LEVELING KIT</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>FENDER FLARES TO MATCH WHEEL OFFSET</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>CRUISE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>POWER FOLDING RUNNING BOARDS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>DUAL EXHAUST</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>WINTER GRILL COVER INCLUDED </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>$18995 CERTIFIED + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>4YEAR/90000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>$1999 PLUS TAX - $4000 PER CLAIM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; font-kerning: none;>EAGLE AUTO SALES </span></p>

2015 RAM 1500

247,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" LONGHORN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" LONGHORN

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
247,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7WMXFS757315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 RAM 1500 LONGHORN - CREW CAB

 

1 OWNER, 2 KEY FOBS

 

247000KM

 

3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL

 

NO ENGINE LIGHT, RUNS AND DRIVES REALLY NICE FOR THE AGE AND MILEAGE.

 

A/C - BLOWS COLD

 

FACTORY REMOTE STARTER

 

CREW CAB

 

6.4FT BOX WITH FLIP UP TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN BOX LINER

 

4X4 AUTO, LOCK, LOW AND 2WD

 

NO AIRRIDE

 

NAVIGATION

 

PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER

 

TOW PACKAGE WITH FLIPUP MIRRORS AND FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER

 

BACKUP CAMERA

 

20” FUEL RIMS WITH RECENTLY REPLACED 275/65/20 FALKEN WILDPEAK A/T’s

 

SUSPENSION LEVELING KIT

 

FENDER FLARES TO MATCH WHEEL OFFSET

 

CRUISE

 

POWER FOLDING RUNNING BOARDS

 

DUAL EXHAUST

 

FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST

 

WINTER GRILL COVER INCLUDED 

 

$18995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

 

4YEAR/90000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

$1999 PLUS TAX - $4000 PER CLAIM

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 RAM 1500 SLT 221,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Smart fortwo DIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2006 Smart fortwo DIESEL 110,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza AWD 170,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500