$18,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" LONGHORN
2015 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" LONGHORN
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 RAM 1500 LONGHORN - CREW CAB
1 OWNER, 2 KEY FOBS
247000KM
3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL
NO ENGINE LIGHT, RUNS AND DRIVES REALLY NICE FOR THE AGE AND MILEAGE.
A/C - BLOWS COLD
FACTORY REMOTE STARTER
CREW CAB
6.4FT BOX WITH FLIP UP TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY IN BOX LINER
4X4 AUTO, LOCK, LOW AND 2WD
NO AIRRIDE
NAVIGATION
PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER
TOW PACKAGE WITH FLIPUP MIRRORS AND FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
BACKUP CAMERA
20” FUEL RIMS WITH RECENTLY REPLACED 275/65/20 FALKEN WILDPEAK A/T’s
SUSPENSION LEVELING KIT
FENDER FLARES TO MATCH WHEEL OFFSET
CRUISE
POWER FOLDING RUNNING BOARDS
DUAL EXHAUST
FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST
WINTER GRILL COVER INCLUDED
$18995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
4YEAR/90000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
$1999 PLUS TAX - $4000 PER CLAIM
EAGLE AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
Email Eagle Auto Sales
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Call Dealer
519-998-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156