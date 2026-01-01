$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN
2015 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
1532 eagle st north, Cambridge, ON N3H 1C9
519-998-3156
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 386,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN
386000KM
3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL
8SPD ZF TRANSMISSION
4X4
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
RAM BOX
ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
NAVIGATION
8.4” TOUCH SCREEN
BACK UP CAMERA
UCONNECT BLUETOOTH
POWER SUNROOF
FLIP UP TOW MIRRORS
OIL SPRAYED BY PREVIOUS OWNER
20” WHEELS
NO AIRRIDE
ALL EMISSIONS ARE PRESENT NOT DELETED - APPEARS TO HAVE REPLACED SCR AND DPF CATS.
TITLE IS REBUILT
$13995 CERTIFIED PLUS TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
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