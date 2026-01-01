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<p>2015 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN</p><p>386000KM</p><p>3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL</p><p>8SPD ZF TRANSMISSION</p><p>4X4</p><p>HEATED AND COOLED SEATS</p><p>RAM BOX</p><p>ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM</p><p>NAVIGATION</p><p>8.4” TOUCH SCREEN </p><p>BACK UP CAMERA</p><p>UCONNECT BLUETOOTH</p><p>POWER SUNROOF</p><p>FLIP UP TOW MIRRORS</p><p>OIL SPRAYED BY PREVIOUS OWNER</p><p>20” WHEELS</p><p>NO AIRRIDE</p><p>ALL EMISSIONS ARE PRESENT NOT DELETED - APPEARS TO HAVE REPLACED SCR AND DPF CATS.</p><p>TITLE IS REBUILT</p><p> </p><p>$13995 CERTIFIED PLUS TAX</p><p>EAGLE AUTO SALES</p><p><a href=tel:519-998-3156>519-998-3156</a></p><p> </p>

2015 RAM 1500

386,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Watch This Vehicle
14537118.826466193?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31154

2015 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

1532 eagle st north, Cambridge, ON N3H 1C9

519-998-3156

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
386,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 386,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN

386000KM

3.0L TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL

8SPD ZF TRANSMISSION

4X4

HEATED AND COOLED SEATS

RAM BOX

ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM

NAVIGATION

8.4” TOUCH SCREEN 

BACK UP CAMERA

UCONNECT BLUETOOTH

POWER SUNROOF

FLIP UP TOW MIRRORS

OIL SPRAYED BY PREVIOUS OWNER

20” WHEELS

NO AIRRIDE

ALL EMISSIONS ARE PRESENT NOT DELETED - APPEARS TO HAVE REPLACED SCR AND DPF CATS.

TITLE IS REBUILT

 

$13995 CERTIFIED PLUS TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eagle Auto Sales

1532 eagle st north, Cambridge, ON N3H 1C9

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2015 RAM 1500