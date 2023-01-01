Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** COMFORTLINE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 137,321KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

137,321 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE / HTD SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE / HTD SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,321KM
Used
VIN 3VWB07AJ9FM416785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,321 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** COMFORTLINE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 137,321KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2015 Volkswagen Jetta