2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT * Rear View Camera * Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls/Audio Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition *  Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Traction/Stability Control * A/C * Power Trunk Release * USB/AUX/CD * AM/FM/SXM * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Front Fog Lamps * Firestone Tires * Emergency Brake Assist * Bluetooth *<br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Drive Forward: Your Next Car, Just a Click Away!!! ONLINE SALES!!!</strong><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>FINANCE PRICE: $13,995.00 *</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>CASH PRICE: $14,995.00</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Trade-Ins Welcome:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Financing for Everyone:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Contact Us:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Find Us </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Unmatched Certification Process: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Why Choose Lebada Motors?</strong><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Flexible Financing: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Zero down payment options available.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Trusted Legacy:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Celebrating service in Ontario since 1999.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Budget-Friendly Choices:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Exceptional cars priced under $15k.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Low Payments:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Weekly payments as modest as $60.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Province-Wide Service:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> From Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie, we have you covered.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Warranty Peace of Mind: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Exclusive Coverage options for complete peace of mind.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>We Believe in Second Chances!</strong><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Whether you’ve faced:</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bad Payment History:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bad Debt:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bankruptcy:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> A chapter in your story, not the whole book.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Consumer Proposal:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Financial hiccups happen.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>New Credit:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Collections: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>We understand past defaults.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Write-offs:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We see beyond past lender challenges.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>New to Country:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Low Credit Score:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> More than just a number to us.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Poor Auto Payment History:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Let’s reset your ride story.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>No Credit History: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Everyone starts somewhere.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Frequent Job Changes:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Life changes; we get it.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>High Debt-to-Income Ratio:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Balancing life’s challenges.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Short Sale or Foreclosure: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Onward to new beginnings.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Over-reliance on Credit:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Ready to recalibrate.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Late Rent Payments:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We focus on your future.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Defaulting on Student Loans: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Education has its price.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Having Just One Type of Credit: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Diverse or not, we’re here.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Your past doesn’t define you; it’s the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we’ll write a success story.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>The Essential Fine Print:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Disclaimer:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.</span><br /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!</strong>

34,058 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,058KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB5G7100889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,058 KM

Vehicle Description

LT * Rear View Camera * Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls/Audio Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition *  Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Traction/Stability Control * A/C * Power Trunk Release * USB/AUX/CD * AM/FM/SXM * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Front Fog Lamps * Firestone Tires * Emergency Brake Assist * Bluetooth *

Drive Forward: Your Next Car, Just a Click Away!!! ONLINE SALES!!!

FINANCE PRICE: $13,995.00 *
CASH PRICE: $14,995.00

Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.

Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!

Why Choose Lebada Motors?
Flexible Financing: Zero down payment options available.
Trusted Legacy: Celebrating service in Ontario since 1999.
Budget-Friendly Choices: Exceptional cars priced under $15k.
Low Payments: Weekly payments as modest as $60.
Province-Wide Service: From Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie, we have you covered.
Warranty Peace of Mind: Exclusive Coverage options for complete peace of mind.


We Believe in Second Chances!

No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.
Whether you’ve faced:
Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.
Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.
Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
Collections: We understand past defaults.
Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
Poor Auto Payment History: Let’s reset your ride story.
No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
High Debt-to-Income Ratio:Balancing life’s challenges.
Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.

Your past doesn’t define you; it’s the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we’ll write a success story.

The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.


*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.




Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
