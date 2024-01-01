Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** DEALER SERVICED *** GTS *** AWD *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** POWER LIFTGATE *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 134826KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2016 Porsche Cayenne

139,826 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne

GTS / AWD / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Porsche Cayenne

GTS / AWD / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,826KM
Used
VIN WP1AD2A2XGLA73324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,826 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** DEALER SERVICED *** GTS *** AWD *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** POWER LIFTGATE *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 134826KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Porsche Cayenne