2016 Toyota Sienna

128,049 KM

Details Features

$25,989

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Sienna

7 PASSENGER

2016 Toyota Sienna

7 PASSENGER

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

128,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC0GS765367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2403951
  • Mileage 128,049 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-653-7030

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2016 Toyota Sienna