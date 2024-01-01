$25,989+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Sienna
7 PASSENGER
2016 Toyota Sienna
7 PASSENGER
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,989
+ taxes & licensing
128,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC0GS765367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2403951
- Mileage 128,049 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
$25,989
+ taxes & licensing
Cambridge Toyota
519-653-7030
2016 Toyota Sienna