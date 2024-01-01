$12,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew * A/C with tri-zone automatic temperature control Rear air conditioning with heater Power 8-way adjustable driver seat Radio 130 AM/FM/CD Power s
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew * A/C with tri-zone automatic temperature control Rear air conditioning with heater Power 8-way adjustable driver seat Radio 130 AM/FM/CD Power s
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
215,142KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG4HR600677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 215,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Crew * A/C with tri−zone automatic temperature control Rear air conditioning with heater Power 8−way adjustable driver seat Radio 130 AM/FM/CD Power second−row windows Power third−row quarter−vented windows * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat * Steering Controls * Leather Steering Wheel * Cruise Control * Three Zone Climate Control * Traction/Stability Control * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/AUX/CD * Heated Mirrors * Front All Season/Rubber Mats * Stow And Go Rear Seats * 17” Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails * Front Fog Lamps *
Price Includes Safety!
FINANCING SPECIALISTS! IN HOUSE INSTANT APPROVALS! EVERYBODY APPROVED. We accept No Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! Proposals! New Immigrants, Students, and more! Our finance specialists will get you the lowest rate guaranteed!
Do you have a trade-in? Or just want to sell?? We offer the most value for your vehicle since there is no middle man because we sell them all in house. Drive it in or just simply email or call us, it is that simple!
Transparent Pricing: No Hidden Fees! Best warranty options at unbeatable prices. Aim for the lowest payments on approved credit.
Credit Solutions for Everyone:
Bad Credit? We're on your side.
No Credit? We've got solutions.
Uber & Skip the Dishes drivers, step right up!
9-Digit SIN? We've got you covered!
Good Credit? Access our exclusive low-interest rates.
We've Got Ontario Covered: From Cambridge to Toronto, and Guelph to Mississauga, we offer premier auto financing options.
Drive Confidently: Ask about our discounted warranty options.
Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at www.eagleautomall.ca. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.
Visit Us: 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3 .
Located at the heart of the tri-city area, Eagle Auto Mall is a beacon of automotive excellence, offering a warm, family-like atmosphere to its diverse community. Specializing in financing Used Cars, Minivans, Trucks, and SUVs, it boasts an impressive selection of over 200 pre-owned vehicles from top manufacturers like Acura, BMW, Ford, Toyota, and more. Eagle Auto Mall excels in providing solutions for those with bad credit, striving to secure the most favorable financing rates for every customer, demonstrating a belief that everyone deserves the opportunity for vehicle ownership.
Clear & Simple Pricing:
Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.
Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.
Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan