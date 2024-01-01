$30,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
ABARTH / 6-SPEED / LEATHER / 54925 KM
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
ABARTH / 6-SPEED / LEATHER / 54925 KM
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 54,925 KM
Vehicle Description
*** RARE 6 SPEED ABARTH *** LEATHER *** NAV *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** LAODED *** ONLY 54925 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Car Match Canada
Car Match Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333