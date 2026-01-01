$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM / SHAKER / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER
2017 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM / SHAKER / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 45,011 KM
Vehicle Description
GT PREMIUM *** SHAKER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED AND COOLING SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** CRUISE CONTROL *** MANUAL TRANMISSION *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER SEAT WITH MEMORY *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
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519-621-4333