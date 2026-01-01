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<p>GT PREMIUM *** SHAKER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED AND COOLING SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** CRUISE CONTROL *** MANUAL TRANMISSION *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER SEAT WITH MEMORY *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2017 Ford Mustang

45,011 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM / SHAKER / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER

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14206424

2017 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM / SHAKER / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1780438345916
  2. 1780438346390
  3. 1780438346830
  4. 1780438347269
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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF1H5239811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 45,011 KM

Vehicle Description

GT PREMIUM *** SHAKER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED AND COOLING SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** CRUISE CONTROL *** MANUAL TRANMISSION *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER SEAT WITH MEMORY *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

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519-621-4333

2017 Ford Mustang