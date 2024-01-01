Menu
Keyless Entry * Panoramic Sunroof * Rear View Camera * Push To Start Ignition * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Driver Seat/Driver Seat Lumbar Adjustment/Tail Gate * 2 Memorized Seat Settings * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Heated Mirrors * Heated/Cool Seats * Traction/Stability Control * Dual Zone Climate Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Navigation System * Hands Free Calling * Mirror Dimmer * Emergency Braking Assist * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors * Remote Start * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/USB/AUX/SD Card * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Jeep U Connect * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Auto/Snow/Sport/Sand/Mud Terrain Driving Modes * On Demand 4WD * Wireless Charging *

2017 Jeep Cherokee

136,714 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS7HW598160

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,714 KM

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2017 Jeep Cherokee