2017 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4WD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Keyless Entry * Panoramic Sunroof * Rear View Camera * Push To Start Ignition * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors/Driver Seat/Driver Seat Lumbar Adjustment/Tail Gate * 2 Memorized Seat Settings * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Heated Mirrors * Heated/Cool Seats * Traction/Stability Control * Dual Zone Climate Control * Heated Steering Wheel * Navigation System * Hands Free Calling * Mirror Dimmer * Emergency Braking Assist * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Rear Parking Sensors * Remote Start * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/USB/AUX/SD Card * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Jeep U Connect * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Auto/Snow/Sport/Sand/Mud Terrain Driving Modes * On Demand 4WD * Wireless Charging *
