<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** ONLY 102,160KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

102,160 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,160KM
Used
VIN JM1BN1W37H1120868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,160 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** ONLY 102,160KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 Mazda MAZDA3