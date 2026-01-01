$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / ROOF / HYBRID
2017 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / ROOF / HYBRID
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,765 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED *** NO ACCIDENTS *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** HYBRID *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** POWER SEAT WITH MEMORY *** HEATED SEATS *** REAR CAMERA *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
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