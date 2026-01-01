$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Audi Q5
2.0t Technik Quattro
2018 Audi Q5
2.0t Technik Quattro
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
233,028KM
VIN WA1FNAFY0J2008839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD416
- Mileage 233,028 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service
2024 Nissan Sentra S 30,823 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0t Technik Quattro 233,028 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru ASCENT Convenience 158,807 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2018 Audi Q5