$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition
PLATINUM MAX / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / PANO ROOF
2018 Ford Expedition
PLATINUM MAX / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / PANO ROOF
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 135,037 KM
Vehicle Description
PLATINUM MAX *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 7 PASSENGER *** BANG AND OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM *** NAVIGATION *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LEATHER *** POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY *** 360 CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WANRING *** HILL ASSIST *** CD PLAYER *** POWER TAILGATE *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
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