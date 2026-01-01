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<p>PLATINUM MAX *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 7 PASSENGER *** BANG AND OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM *** NAVIGATION *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LEATHER *** POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY *** 360 CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WANRING *** HILL ASSIST *** CD PLAYER *** POWER TAILGATE *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 Ford Expedition

135,037 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Expedition

PLATINUM MAX / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

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14300945

2018 Ford Expedition

PLATINUM MAX / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1781822160769
  2. 1781822161248
  3. 1781822161649
  4. 1781822162061
  5. 1781822162562
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Used
135,037KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJK1MT4JEA56953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,037 KM

Vehicle Description

PLATINUM MAX *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 7 PASSENGER *** BANG AND OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM *** NAVIGATION *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LEATHER *** POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY *** 360 CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WANRING *** HILL ASSIST *** CD PLAYER *** POWER TAILGATE *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

2018 Ford Expedition