Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>GREAT CIVIC! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! </strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hatchback featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, proximity key entry, push button start, walk-away door lock, power sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, LaneWatch blind spot camera, AM/FM/CD audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, split fold rear seats, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off projector-beam headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.</span><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services. </span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 255 , 0 , 0 )><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</span></p>

2018 Honda Civic

43,263 KM

Details Description Features

$26,521

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Watch This Vehicle
13987536

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 13987536
  2. 13987536
  3. 13987536
  4. 13987536
  5. 13987536
Contact Seller

$26,521

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
43,263KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SHHFK7H92JU301256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25407A
  • Mileage 43,263 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CIVIC! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER!

2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hatchback featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, proximity key entry, push button start, walk-away door lock, power sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, LaneWatch blind spot camera, AM/FM/CD audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, split fold rear seats, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off projector-beam headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.

FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!

Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX 133,647 KM $19,521 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Honda CR-V EX-L HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ 57,218 KM $41,521 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring POWER SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | GPS NAVIGATION for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring POWER SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | GPS NAVIGATION 73,065 KM $45,521 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,521

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2018 Honda Civic