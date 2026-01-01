$26,521+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sport Touring POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™
2018 Honda Civic
Sport Touring POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$26,521
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25407A
- Mileage 43,263 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CIVIC! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! ONE PREVIOUS OWNER!
2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hatchback featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, proximity key entry, push button start, walk-away door lock, power sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, LaneWatch blind spot camera, AM/FM/CD audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, split fold rear seats, multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off projector-beam headlights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
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519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
+ taxes & licensing>
519-623-5991