2018 Honda Odyssey LX featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, rearview camera, Bluetooth, USB and auxiliary inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, air conditioning, cruise control, heated seats, power locks, remote keyless entry, auto-on/off headlights, power and heated mirrors, power windows, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.

2018 Honda Odyssey

102,687 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey

LX CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | REARVIEW CAMERA

2018 Honda Odyssey

LX CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | REARVIEW CAMERA

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H22JB507119

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23551A
  • Mileage 102,687 KM

NOW AVAILABLE! GREAT VAN! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! 2018 Honda Odyssey LX featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, rearview camera, Bluetooth, USB and auxiliary inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, air conditioning, cruise control, heated seats, power locks, remote keyless entry, auto-on/off headlights, power and heated mirrors, power windows, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2018 Honda Odyssey