Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SPORT S *** LEATHER *** 4X4 *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 76580KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

76,580 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT S / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT S / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,580KM
Used
VIN 1C4GJXAN5JW220599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 76,580 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT S *** LEATHER *** 4X4 *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 76580KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT / AWD / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM / SUNROOF for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT / AWD / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM / SUNROOF 99,753 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SE / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 183,748 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM COROLLA iM / BACKUP CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla iM COROLLA iM / BACKUP CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 84,473 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler