2018 Lexus RX 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 6 3 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10552929

10552929 VIN: 2T2BZMCAXJC157466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,631 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

