NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** GS *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 107,942KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

107,942 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS / AUTO / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS / AUTO / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

107,942KM
Used
VIN 3MZBN1V74JM234241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,942 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** GS *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 107,942KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 Mazda MAZDA3