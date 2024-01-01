Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/RES featuring nine speed automatic transmission, eight passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, power sunroof, remote starter, proximity key entry, push button start, Blind Spot Information system, The Honda Sensing Technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system, and Road Departure Mitigation system, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system, CabinControl App, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, Advanced Rear Entertainment system, cruise control, air conditioning, auto on/off LED high and low beam headlights, dual climate zones, power locks, lower anchors and tethers for children, power windows, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.

2019 Honda Odyssey

60,321 KM

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

60,321KM
VIN 5FNRL6H61KB505575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23553A
  • Mileage 60,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

