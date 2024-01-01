$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L POWER SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23553A
- Mileage 60,321 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT VAN! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/RES featuring nine speed automatic transmission, eight passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, power sunroof, remote starter, proximity key entry, push button start, Blind Spot Information system, The Honda Sensing Technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system, and Road Departure Mitigation system, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system, CabinControl App, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, Advanced Rear Entertainment system, cruise control, air conditioning, auto on/off LED high and low beam headlights, dual climate zones, power locks, lower anchors and tethers for children, power windows, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
