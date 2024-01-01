$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | LEATHER INTERIOR | REARVIEW CAMERA
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™ | LEATHER INTERIOR | REARVIEW CAMERA
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23556A
- Mileage 72,500 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT SUV! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi featuring CVT transmission, eight passenger seating, leather interior, remote engine starter, power sunroof, push button start, proximity key entry, heated front and second row seats, rearview camera with guidelines, heated seating wheel, brake assist, the Honda Sensing technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, AM/FM touchscreen audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, GPS navigation system, steering wheel mounted controls, daytime running lights, automatic headlights, integrated turn signal mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge Centre Honda
Call Dealer
519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-623-5991