<p><strong>GREAT SUV! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY!</strong> 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi featuring CVT transmission, eight passenger seating, leather interior, remote engine starter, power sunroof, push button start, proximity key entry, heated front and second row seats, rearview camera with guidelines, heated seating wheel, brake assist, the Honda Sensing technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, AM/FM touchscreen audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, GPS navigation system, steering wheel mounted controls, daytime running lights, automatic headlights, integrated turn signal mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.</p> <p><span style=color:#ff0000><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p> <p>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</p>

2019 Honda Pilot

72,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

72,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H74KB508398

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23556A
  • Mileage 72,500 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2019 Honda Pilot