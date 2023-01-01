Menu
2019 Kia Forte

46,139 KM

$21,945

+ tax & licensing
$21,945

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

LX / AUTO / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

2019 Kia Forte

LX / AUTO / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,945

+ taxes & licensing

46,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10420620
  • VIN: 3KPF24ADXKE134053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,139 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** LX *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED MIRRORS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 46139KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

