NO ACCIDENTS *** GS *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** POWER LIFTGATE *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 80770KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2019 Mazda CX-5

80,770 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
GS / AWD / SUNROOF / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1714687695
  2. 1714687697
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,770KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCM2K0582680

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,770 KM

NO ACCIDENTS *** GS *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** POWER LIFTGATE *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 80770KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Automatic Headlights

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

