Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EXPRESS *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4X4 *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** 5.7L HEMI *** CREW CAB *** POWER DRIVER SEAT *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

134,106 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS / NO ACCIDENTS / 4X4 / 5.7L / HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14232254

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS / NO ACCIDENTS / 4X4 / 5.7L / HTD SEATS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1780762278491
  2. 1780762279021
  3. 1780762279467
  4. 1780762279896
  5. 1780762280450
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
134,106KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT8KG695850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 134,106 KM

Vehicle Description

EXPRESS *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4X4 *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** 5.7L HEMI *** CREW CAB *** POWER DRIVER SEAT *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS / ONE OWNER / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / BLINDSPOT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS / ONE OWNER / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / BLINDSPOT 33,772 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / HTD SEATS / PWR SEAT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / HTD SEATS / PWR SEAT 72,695 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS / NO ACCIDENTS / 360 CAM / BLINDSPOT / ELECTRIC for sale in Cambridge, ON
2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS / NO ACCIDENTS / 360 CAM / BLINDSPOT / ELECTRIC 39,911 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2019 RAM 1500 Classic