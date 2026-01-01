$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS / NO ACCIDENTS / 4X4 / 5.7L / HTD SEATS
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS / NO ACCIDENTS / 4X4 / 5.7L / HTD SEATS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 134,106 KM
Vehicle Description
EXPRESS *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4X4 *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** 5.7L HEMI *** CREW CAB *** POWER DRIVER SEAT *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
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519-621-4333