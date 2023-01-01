Menu
2020 Chevrolet Trax

74,739 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Premier AWD

Location

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

74,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630016
  • VIN: KL7CJRSB6LB318885

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,739 KM

Vehicle Description

