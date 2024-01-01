Menu
2020 Honda Civic EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) , The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, remote keyless entry with trunk release, auto on/off headlights, LED brake lights, LED tail lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.

86,044 KM

EX HEATED SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

86,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F7XLH013437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

