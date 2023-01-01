$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-653-1212
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
- Listing ID: 9989222
- VIN: KMHD84LF4LU063211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,675 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Apple Car Play * Hands Free Calling * Normal-Sport-Smart Drive Modes * Blind Spot Assist * Back Up Camera * Traction Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Manual Folding Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Dual 12V DC Outlet * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Power Locks * Power Windows *
