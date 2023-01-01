Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

75,675 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 9989222
  2. 9989222
  3. 9989222
  4. 9989222
  5. 9989222
  6. 9989222
  7. 9989222
  8. 9989222
  9. 9989222
  10. 9989222
  11. 9989222
  12. 9989222
  13. 9989222
  14. 9989222
  15. 9989222
  16. 9989222
  17. 9989222
  18. 9989222
  19. 9989222
  20. 9989222
  21. 9989222
  22. 9989222
  23. 9989222
  24. 9989222
  25. 9989222
  26. 9989222
  27. 9989222
  28. 9989222
  29. 9989222
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9989222
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4LU063211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Apple Car Play * Hands Free Calling * Normal-Sport-Smart Drive Modes * Blind Spot Assist * Back Up Camera * Traction Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Manual Folding Mirrors * Alloy Rims * Dual 12V DC Outlet * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Power Locks * Power Windows *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2020 Kia Soul EX
 74,241 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 149,746 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX Limi...
 110,560 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory