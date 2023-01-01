2020 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 6 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9989222

9989222 VIN: KMHD84LF4LU063211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,675 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.