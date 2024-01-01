2020 Jeep Gladiator

Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT S *** AUTO *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** AFTER MARKET WHEELS *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 88,067KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

88,067 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,067KM
Used
VIN 1C6HJTAG5LL104247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,067 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT S *** AUTO *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS ENTRY/START *** AFTER MARKET WHEELS *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 88,067KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

