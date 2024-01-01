Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Jeep Gladiator

113,047 KM

Details Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 11271692
  2. 11271692
  3. 11271692
  4. 11271692
  5. 11271692
  6. 11271692
  7. 11271692
  8. 11271692
  9. 11271692
  10. 11271692
  11. 11271692
  12. 11271692
  13. 11271692
  14. 11271692
  15. 11271692
  16. 11271692
  17. 11271692
  18. 11271692
  19. 11271692
  20. 11271692
  21. 11271692
  22. 11271692
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
113,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6HJTFG8LL156092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2404991
  • Mileage 113,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 76,558 KM $36,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 77,587 KM $38,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum 67,237 KM $65,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Gladiator