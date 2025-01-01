$10,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
Keyless Entry * Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognitio
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
Keyless Entry * Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognitio
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,547 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLINE SALES!!!
FINANCE PRICE: $10,995*
CASH PRICE: $12,995
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.lebadamotors.com.
Find us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle Street North, Cambridge, ON.
- Store Hours - Swing By When It Suits You!
Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m, Sunday: Taking a breather! (Closed)
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn't double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it's your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
- Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let's drive past them.
- Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won't hold you back.
- Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
- Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
- New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
- Collections: We understand past defaults.
- Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
- New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
- Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
- Poor Auto Payment History: Let's reset your ride story.
- No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
- Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
- High Debt-to-Income Ratio: Balancing life's challenges.
- Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
- Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
- Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
- Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
- Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.
The Essential Fine Print:
- Listed prices exclude HST and licensing fees.
- Zero down is our aim, but a down payment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lebada Motors
Lebada Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212