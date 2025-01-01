2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Menu
Account
Sign In
Keyless Entry * Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call/Volume Controls * Touchscreen Infotainment Display * FM/AM * CD/USB * Dual Climate Control * Winter Tires Plus Set of All Season Tires * Rear Window Wiper * Roof Antenna * 14” Steel Rims w/ Hubcaps * Rubber and Carpet Floor Mats * Fog Lamps * Spare Tire * Tailgate Release Assist<br /><br /><br /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 600;>ONLINE SALES!!!</span><br /><br /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;>FINANCE PRICE: $10,995*</span><br style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248); /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;>CASH PRICE: $12,995</span><br /><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Trade-Ins Welcome:</span> We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.<br /><br /><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Financing for Everyone:</span> No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.</span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Contact Us:</span> Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at </span><a href=http://www.lebadamotors.com/ style=color: rgb(17, 85, 204); border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; text-underline-offset: 2px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);>www.lebadamotors.com</span></a><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);>.<br /><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Find us</span> at our showroom at 2235 Eagle Street North, Cambridge, ON.</span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Store Hours - Swing By When It Suits You!<div><div dir=ltr><div dir=ltr><br />Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m, Sunday: Taking a breather! (Closed)</div></div></div></li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81);><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>U</span><span style=font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>nmatched Certification Process:</span><font face=Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji> </font><font face=Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif>Our included </font><font face=Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji>certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn't double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it's your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!</font></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";> </p><ol style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; font-size: small; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style: none; margin: 1.25em 0px; counter-reset: list-number 0; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji";><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Bad Payment History</span>: Those missed payments? Let's drive past them.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Bad Debt</span>: Overwhelming balances won't hold you back.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Bankruptcy</span>: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Consumer Proposal</span>: Financial hiccups happen.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>New Credit</span>: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Collections</span>: We understand past defaults.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Write-offs</span>: We see beyond past lender challenges.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;>N<span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>ew to Country</span>: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Low Credit Score</span>: More than just a number to us.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Poor Auto Payment History</span>: Let's reset your ride story.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>No Credit History</span>: Everyone starts somewhere.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Frequent Job Changes</span>: Life changes; we get it.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>High Debt-to-Income Ratio</span>: Balancing life's challenges.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Short Sale or Foreclosure</span>: Onward to new beginnings.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Over-reliance on Credit</span>: Ready to recalibrate.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Late Rent Payments</span>: We focus on your future.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Defaulting on Student Loans</span>: Education has its price.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; counter-increment: list-number 1; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600; margin-top: 1.25em; margin-bottom: 1.25em;>Having Just One Type of Credit</span>: Diverse or not, we’re here.</li></ol><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>The Essential Fine Print:</span></span></span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;>Listed prices exclude HST and licensing fees.</span></span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;>Zero down is our aim, but a down payment may sometimes be required.</span></span></li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-size: 11px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Disclaimer:</span> Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.</span></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><br /><span style=font-size: x-small;>*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.</span><br /> </p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today</span></span></span></span></p><div> </div>

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

99,547 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Keyless Entry * Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognitio

Watch This Vehicle
12160635

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Keyless Entry * Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognitio

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,547KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ML32A3HJ4LH000709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry * Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Call/Volume Controls * Touchscreen Infotainment Display * FM/AM * CD/USB * Dual Climate Control * Winter Tires Plus Set of All Season Tires * Rear Window Wiper * Roof Antenna * 14” Steel Rims w/ Hubcaps * Rubber and Carpet Floor Mats * Fog Lamps * Spare Tire * Tailgate Release Assist


ONLINE SALES!!!

FINANCE PRICE: $10,995*
CASH PRICE: $12,995

 

Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.

Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.

Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.lebadamotors.com.
Find us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle Street North, Cambridge, ON.

  • Store Hours - Swing By When It Suits You!
    Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m, Sunday: Taking a breather! (Closed)

Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn't double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it's your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!

 

  1. Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let's drive past them.
  2. Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won't hold you back.
  3. Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
  4. Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
  5. New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
  6. Collections: We understand past defaults.
  7. Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
  8. New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
  9. Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
  10. Poor Auto Payment History: Let's reset your ride story.
  11. No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
  12. Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
  13. High Debt-to-Income Ratio: Balancing life's challenges.
  14. Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
  15. Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
  16. Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
  17. Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
  18. Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.

The Essential Fine Print:

  • Listed prices exclude HST and licensing fees.
  • Zero down is our aim, but a down payment may sometimes be required.

Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.


*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
 

Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lebada Motors

Used 2021 Kia Rio5 S for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Kia Rio5 S 81,847 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos S AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Kia Seltos S AWD 90,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Impreza Premium * Symmetrical AWD * Subaru StarLink * Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Lane Keeping Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Heated Seat for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Subaru Impreza Premium * Symmetrical AWD * Subaru StarLink * Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Lane Keeping Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Heated Seat 27,431 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage