Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** ES *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** 7 PASSENGER *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 83363KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

83,363 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES / S-AWC / 7 SEATER / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12202894

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES / S-AWC / 7 SEATER / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1740085641
  2. 1740085642
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,363KM
VIN JA4AZ2A3XLZ607287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,363 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ES *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** 7 PASSENGER *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 83363KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV / AUTO / AC / ALLOY WHEELS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Nissan Versa Note SV / AUTO / AC / ALLOY WHEELS / NO ACCIDENTS 75,563 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage SX / AWD / NAV / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Kia Sportage SX / AWD / NAV / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENT 36,051 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS / NAV / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS / NAV / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS 37,370 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander