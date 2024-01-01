Menu
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla for sale in Cambridge, ON

2020 Toyota Corolla

79,368 KM

Details Features

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

79,368KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBEXL3086846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2020 Toyota Corolla