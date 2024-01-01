$24,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,989
+ taxes & licensing
79,368KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTNK4RBEXL3086846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,368 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cambridge Toyota
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 79,002 KM $21,989 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE 43,659 KM $44,989 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 66,806 KM $37,989 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cambridge Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,989
+ taxes & licensing
Cambridge Toyota
519-653-7030
2020 Toyota Corolla