2020 Toyota Highlander

50,189 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDFZRBH3LS024821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2402681
  • Mileage 50,189 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
