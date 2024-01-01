$43,900+ tax & licensing
Touring HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™
Touring HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
Certified
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23646A
- Mileage 85,121 KM
Vehicle Description
HONDA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE! GREAT TRUCK! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring featuring nine speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, SiriusXM Satellite radio equipped, GPS navigation, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, wireless charging, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, idle stop, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, auto on/off headlights, LED brake lights, LED tail lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Cambridge Centre Honda
