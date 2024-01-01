Menu
<p><strong>HONDA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE! GREAT TRUCK! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY!</strong> 2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring featuring nine speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, SiriusXM Satellite radio equipped, GPS navigation, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, wireless charging, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, idle stop, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, auto on/off headlights, LED brake lights, LED tail lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.</p>

2021 Honda Ridgeline

85,121 KM

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Ridgeline

Touring HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

2021 Honda Ridgeline

Touring HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY™/ANDROID AUTO™

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

85,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F79MB501521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23646A
  • Mileage 85,121 KM

Vehicle Description

HONDA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE! GREAT TRUCK! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring featuring nine speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, SiriusXM Satellite radio equipped, GPS navigation, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, wireless charging, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, idle stop, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, auto on/off headlights, LED brake lights, LED tail lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-XXXX

519-623-5991

1-800-387-3080
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2021 Honda Ridgeline