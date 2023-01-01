$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-653-1212
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE 4WD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
- Listing ID: 10279359
- VIN: JA4AJUAUXMU600477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,839 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AWD Lock * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * AM/FM/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH * Dual Usb Ports * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Locks * Child Seat Anchors *
