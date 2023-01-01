Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

77,839 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,839KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10279359
  • VIN: JA4AJUAUXMU600477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,839 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AWD Lock * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * AM/FM/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH * Dual Usb Ports * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Sport Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Locks * Child Seat Anchors *

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

