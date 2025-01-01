$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Tesla Model 3
Dual Motor Long Range
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 TESLA 3 DUAL MOTOR LONG RANGE
114000KM
1 OWNER
FACTORY WARRANTY ON BATTERY AND MOTORS TILL 2029 OR 192000KM
20” PERFORMANCE WHEELS
$29995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AVAILABLE
EAGLE AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Eagle Auto Sales
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
2021 Tesla Model 3