<p>2021 TESLA 3 DUAL MOTOR LONG RANGE</p><p>114000KM</p><p>1 OWNER</p><p>FACTORY WARRANTY ON BATTERY AND MOTORS TILL 2029 OR 192000KM</p><p>20” PERFORMANCE WHEELS</p><p>$29995 CERTIFIED + TAX</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE </p><p>EAGLE AUTO SALES</p>

2021 Tesla Model 3

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Dual Motor Long Range

Watch This Vehicle
12598159

2021 Tesla Model 3

Dual Motor Long Range

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TESLA 3 DUAL MOTOR LONG RANGE

114000KM

1 OWNER

FACTORY WARRANTY ON BATTERY AND MOTORS TILL 2029 OR 192000KM

20” PERFORMANCE WHEELS

$29995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AVAILABLE 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2021 Tesla Model 3