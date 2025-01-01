Menu
ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SHELBY GT500 *** DISCONTINUED AFTER 2022 *** COLLECTORS CAR *** 5.2L V8 SUPERCHARGED *** MAGNERIDE SUSPENSION *** RECARO SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** ACTIVE EXHAUST *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REMOTE START *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 4,300KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2022 Ford Mustang

4,300 KM

$150,995

+ taxes & licensing
Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Used
4,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8SJ4N5500849

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 4,300 KM

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SHELBY GT500 *** DISCONTINUED AFTER 2022 *** COLLECTORS CAR *** 5.2L V8 SUPERCHARGED *** MAGNERIDE SUSPENSION *** RECARO SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** ACTIVE EXHAUST *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REMOTE START *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 4,300KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

