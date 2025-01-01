$150,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
SHELBY GT500 / SUPERCHARGED V8 / RECARO SEATS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$150,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,300 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SHELBY GT500 *** DISCONTINUED AFTER 2022 *** COLLECTORS CAR *** 5.2L V8 SUPERCHARGED *** MAGNERIDE SUSPENSION *** RECARO SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** ACTIVE EXHAUST *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REMOTE START *** BLIND SPOT MONITOR *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 4,300KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
