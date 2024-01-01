Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** LE HYBRID *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 54600KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $30,495 </strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2023 Toyota Corolla

54,600 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
LE HYBRID / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
54,600KM
VIN JTDBDMHE4PJ001385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,600 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** LE HYBRID *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 54600KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $30,495 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

