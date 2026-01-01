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<p>EX *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** STEERING ASSIST *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2025 Kia K4

28,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Kia K4

EX / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER / HTD SEATS / AUTO

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14300924

2025 Kia K4

EX / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER / HTD SEATS / AUTO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1781820209030
  2. 1781820209543
  3. 1781820209921
  4. 1781820210376
  5. 1781820210896
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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
28,293KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFU4DE1SE190252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,293 KM

Vehicle Description

EX *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** STEERING ASSIST *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

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519-621-4333

2025 Kia K4