<p><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Check out this 2011 Malibu Wakesetter VLX!</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px>The 2011 Malibu Wakesetter 21 ft VLX is a watercraft built to exceed expectations. With the innovative Power Wedge system, it offers unparalleled control over wake shape and size, catering to every rider’s preference. Equipped with docking lights, twilight excursions are made safer, while tower speakers and a powerful 12” subwoofer ensure your soundtrack matches the thrill of the ride.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px>Practicality meets convenience with swivel board racks, effortlessly providing access to your gear when you’re out on the water. When it’s time to call it a day, the included mooring cover protects your investment, ensuring it stays in top condition for years to come. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer to watersports, the 2011 Malibu Wakesetter 21 ft VLX promises an unforgettable experience every time you hit the waves.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px>Excaliubur boat trailer is included.</span></p> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Come look at this boat today!</strong></span></span></h2> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></h2>

21 ft VLX MALIBU WAKESETTER VLX, POWER WEDGE SYSTEM, SWIVEL BOARD RACKS, 12" SUBWOOFER, DOCKING LIGHTS, MOORING COVER

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

VIN 2NBBT2420P1132227

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Mileage 10 KM

