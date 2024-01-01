$74,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Malibu WAKESETTER
21 ft VLX MALIBU WAKESETTER VLX, POWER WEDGE SYSTEM, SWIVEL BOARD RACKS, 12" SUBWOOFER, DOCKING LIGHTS, MOORING COVER
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2011 Malibu Wakesetter VLX!
The 2011 Malibu Wakesetter 21 ft VLX is a watercraft built to exceed expectations. With the innovative Power Wedge system, it offers unparalleled control over wake shape and size, catering to every rider’s preference. Equipped with docking lights, twilight excursions are made safer, while tower speakers and a powerful 12” subwoofer ensure your soundtrack matches the thrill of the ride.
Practicality meets convenience with swivel board racks, effortlessly providing access to your gear when you’re out on the water. When it’s time to call it a day, the included mooring cover protects your investment, ensuring it stays in top condition for years to come. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer to watersports, the 2011 Malibu Wakesetter 21 ft VLX promises an unforgettable experience every time you hit the waves.
Excaliubur boat trailer is included.
Come look at this boat today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
