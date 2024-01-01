Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

96,674 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXYEX2L6194344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 194344
  • Mileage 96,674 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-XXXX

613-257-2432

866-774-9452
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

