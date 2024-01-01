Menu
<h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature</strong></span></span></h2> <p><span style=font-size:16px>Powered by a 2.5L 4cyl engine.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Comfort & Convenience Features:</strong> includes remote keyless entry/start, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, 360 view monitor, 19” alloy wheels.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Infotainment Tech & Audio: </strong>8" colour touchscreen display with Mazda Connect,AM/FM/HD radio with bose audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.</span></p> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Come test drive this SUV today!</strong></span></span></h2> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></h2>

2021 Mazda CX-5

36,340 KM

$33,788

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

Signature 2.5L 4CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, 360 VIEW

2021 Mazda CX-5

Signature 2.5L 4CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, 360 VIEW

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

$33,788

+ taxes & licensing

36,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBEY1M0126690

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,340 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature

Powered by a 2.5L 4cyl engine.



Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote keyless entry/start, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, 360 view monitor, 19” alloy wheels.



Infotainment Tech & Audio: 8" colour touchscreen display with Mazda Connect,AM/FM/HD radio with bose audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.



Come test drive this SUV today!

613-257-2432

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$33,788

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

2021 Mazda CX-5