$33,788+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
Signature 2.5L 4CYL WITH REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, 360 VIEW
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
$33,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Powered by a 2.5L 4cyl engine.
Comfort & Convenience Features: includes remote keyless entry/start, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, 360 view monitor, 19” alloy wheels.
Infotainment Tech & Audio: 8" colour touchscreen display with Mazda Connect,AM/FM/HD radio with bose audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.
Come test drive this SUV today!
