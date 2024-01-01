2022 Chevrolet Bolt

Menu
<h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>2022 Chevrolet Bold EUV Premier</strong></span></span></h2> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Fully Electric!</strong></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Convenience & Comfort:</strong> includes<strong> </strong>remote start/entry, heated front/rear seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated seats, sunroof, power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, HD surround vision</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:16px><strong>Entertainment Features:</strong> includes 10.2” infotainment screen with navigation, 6 total speakers, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatible, USB, Bluetooth, AM/FM & Satalite radio.</span></p> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>Come test drive this vehicle today!</strong></span></span></h2> <h2><span style=color:#2ecc71><span style=font-size:18px><strong>613-257-2432</strong></span></span></h2>

19,148 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

EUV Premier ELECTRIC VEHICLE, REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HD SURROUND VISION

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

19,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S0XN4111762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 11762
  • Mileage 19,148 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chevrolet Bold EUV Premier

Fully Electric!



Convenience & Comfort: includes remote start/entry, heated front/rear seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated seats, sunroof, power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, HD surround vision



Entertainment Features: includes 10.2” infotainment screen with navigation, 6 total speakers, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatible, USB, Bluetooth, AM/FM & Satalite radio.



Come test drive this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

