2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier ELECTRIC VEHICLE, REMOTE START/ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VENTILATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HD SURROUND VISION
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 11762
- Mileage 19,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Electric!
Convenience & Comfort: includes remote start/entry, heated front/rear seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated seats, sunroof, power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, HD surround vision
Entertainment Features: includes 10.2” infotainment screen with navigation, 6 total speakers, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatible, USB, Bluetooth, AM/FM & Satalite radio.
Come test drive this vehicle today!
Vehicle Features
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
