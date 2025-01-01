$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,006KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49REYXRF158723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 79,006 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-257-XXXX(click to show)
613-257-2432
Alternate Numbers866-774-9452
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2024 GMC Sierra 2500