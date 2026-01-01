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Used 2024 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Carp, ON

2024 Ford Edge

75,050 KM

Details Features

$28,059

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
14198663.814610096?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=25795

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

The Car Club

2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0

343-429-8146

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Contact Seller

$28,059

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
75,050KM
VIN 2FMPK4K90RBA99079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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The Car Club

The Car Club

Car Club Kanata/Stittsville

2021 Carp Rd, Carp, ON K0A 1L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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343-429-XXXX

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343-429-8146

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$28,059

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Club

343-429-8146

2024 Ford Edge