Menu
Account
Sign In
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Cloth,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

2016 Hyundai Tucson

108,342 KM

Details Description Features

$17,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$17,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,342 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Cloth,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Coliseum Grey
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 39,302 KM $39,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Cayuga, ON
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 74,918 KM $28,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 12,393 KM $41,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,395

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson