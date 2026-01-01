$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Mazda CX-3
GS FWD | No Accidents
2018 Mazda CX-3
GS FWD | No Accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,407KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKDC70J1330714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,407 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents is a smart fit for drivers who want easy size, great value, and trusted Mazda quality. It is finished in Grey with a Black interior, and it has only 34,407 km. Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used SUV is clean, well-equipped, and ready to enjoy.
The 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents blends city-friendly handling with the confidence of a 2.0-litre gas engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Four doors make access simple, while its compact footprint helps with parking and daily driving. This is a practical crossover with comfort, safety, and useful technology built right in.
FEATURES OF THE CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents
Grey exterior with sleek crossover styling
Black interior with practical cabin layout
2.0-litre gas engine with automatic
Low 34,407 km for its year
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Blind spot monitor adds lane awareness
Side impact airbags help protect occupants
Stability control supports secure road manners
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre engine delivers smooth daily power
Six-speed automatic shifts with refined response
Front-wheel drive supports efficient operation
Cruise control helps on longer highway trips
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Automatic climate control keeps cabin pleasant
Push button start adds everyday ease
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
HD Radio offers clear audio entertainment
Steering wheel audio controls aid focus
Automatic headlights respond to changing light
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps keep items hidden
Four-door layout improves passenger flexibility
Spare tire adds useful road readiness
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2018
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Nimble handling makes city driving enjoyable
Comfortable ride for daily commuting needs
Easy-to-use controls feel simple and clear
Great size for parking and errands
Inside, this Mazda keeps things simple and useful. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel help make winter drives more pleasant. Automatic climate control helps maintain the cabin temperature you want, while power windows, power steering, and an adjustable steering wheel make daily use easy and natural.
This SUV also includes helpful details that drivers notice every day. Heated mirrors, electric mirrors, turn signal mirrors, rear window defroster, and automatic door locks all add convenience. A leather steering wheel gives a more refined feel, and illuminated vanity mirrors for both front passengers add a thoughtful touch.
Safety remains a strong point in this CX-3. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver and passenger airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all work together to support peace of mind. The backup camera and blind spot monitor add extra confidence in busy traffic and tight spaces.
The rear spoiler gives this Mazda a sporty finish, while the trailer hitch adds extra utility for drivers with light towing needs or accessory use. The automatic transmission with dual shift mode helps deliver a smooth drive with added control when desired. This is a compact SUV that feels well-rounded, easy to live with, and ready for many more kilometers.
For drivers in Cayuga looking for a clean, accident-free crossover with low kilometers and useful features, this Mazda deserves a close look. It offers the right mix of comfort, efficiency, smart safety, and everyday practicality in one attractive package.
This 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents VIN is: JM1DKDC70J1330714.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460554.html
This 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents is a smart fit for drivers who want easy size, great value, and trusted Mazda quality. It is finished in Grey with a Black interior, and it has only 34,407 km. Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used SUV is clean, well-equipped, and ready to enjoy.
The 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents blends city-friendly handling with the confidence of a 2.0-litre gas engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Four doors make access simple, while its compact footprint helps with parking and daily driving. This is a practical crossover with comfort, safety, and useful technology built right in.
FEATURES OF THE CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents
Grey exterior with sleek crossover styling
Black interior with practical cabin layout
2.0-litre gas engine with automatic
Low 34,407 km for its year
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Blind spot monitor adds lane awareness
Side impact airbags help protect occupants
Stability control supports secure road manners
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre engine delivers smooth daily power
Six-speed automatic shifts with refined response
Front-wheel drive supports efficient operation
Cruise control helps on longer highway trips
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Automatic climate control keeps cabin pleasant
Push button start adds everyday ease
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
HD Radio offers clear audio entertainment
Steering wheel audio controls aid focus
Automatic headlights respond to changing light
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps keep items hidden
Four-door layout improves passenger flexibility
Spare tire adds useful road readiness
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2018
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Nimble handling makes city driving enjoyable
Comfortable ride for daily commuting needs
Easy-to-use controls feel simple and clear
Great size for parking and errands
Inside, this Mazda keeps things simple and useful. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel help make winter drives more pleasant. Automatic climate control helps maintain the cabin temperature you want, while power windows, power steering, and an adjustable steering wheel make daily use easy and natural.
This SUV also includes helpful details that drivers notice every day. Heated mirrors, electric mirrors, turn signal mirrors, rear window defroster, and automatic door locks all add convenience. A leather steering wheel gives a more refined feel, and illuminated vanity mirrors for both front passengers add a thoughtful touch.
Safety remains a strong point in this CX-3. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver and passenger airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all work together to support peace of mind. The backup camera and blind spot monitor add extra confidence in busy traffic and tight spaces.
The rear spoiler gives this Mazda a sporty finish, while the trailer hitch adds extra utility for drivers with light towing needs or accessory use. The automatic transmission with dual shift mode helps deliver a smooth drive with added control when desired. This is a compact SUV that feels well-rounded, easy to live with, and ready for many more kilometers.
For drivers in Cayuga looking for a clean, accident-free crossover with low kilometers and useful features, this Mazda deserves a close look. It offers the right mix of comfort, efficiency, smart safety, and everyday practicality in one attractive package.
This 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents VIN is: JM1DKDC70J1330714.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460554.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Spare Tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2023 Toyota Venza LE AWD | No Accidents | Adaptive Cruise 56,406 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5' Box 4X4 | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Adaptive Cruise 27,294 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD | Leather Seats | 360 Camera | Heated Steering Wheel 46,811 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2018 Mazda CX-3