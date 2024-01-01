Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Android Auto,Apple Carplay,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2018 Subaru Outback

128,815 KM

$22,695

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$22,695

+ taxes & licensing

128,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$22,695

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2018 Subaru Outback