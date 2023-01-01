$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
94,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9491581
- Stock #: 42-2027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 94,725 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.7L/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
