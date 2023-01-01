2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 7 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9491581

9491581 Stock #: 42-2027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 94,725 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Power Outlet Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.