2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

94,725 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 42-2027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 94,725 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.7L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (STD)

